Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,278 ($28.32).

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.35) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.08) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,993 ($24.78) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,726.50 ($21.46) on Thursday. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,692.50 ($21.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,185 ($27.16). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,861.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,974.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 982.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.59 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,068.18%.

In other news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 40,168 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($22.39), for a total transaction of £723,425.68 ($899,335.75). Insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

