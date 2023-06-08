Indivior (LON:INDV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Indivior (LON:INDV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,330 ($28.97) target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.21) price objective on shares of Indivior in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Indivior Stock Performance

LON INDV opened at GBX 1,716 ($21.33) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,128.57, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,484.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,645.65. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,330 ($16.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,020 ($25.11).

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

