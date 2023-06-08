InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra Sells 5,000 Shares

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

R. Rimmy Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InfuSystem alerts:

On Thursday, June 8th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

InfuSystem Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 110,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,674. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31.

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in InfuSystem by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.