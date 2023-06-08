Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.92

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.92 and last traded at $62.62, with a volume of 727253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after buying an additional 116,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after buying an additional 143,977 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

