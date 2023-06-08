Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Shares Up 0.2%

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.89. 9,165 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBJA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 9,900.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 53.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $597,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 358.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 46,891 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $708,000.

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (DBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY & QQQ shares while providing a buffer on SPYs loss over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

