Insider Buying: DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Director Acquires $1,800,000.00 in Stock

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Defranco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DISH Network alerts:

On Thursday, May 11th, James Defranco acquired 2,000,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,440,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, James Defranco acquired 150,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00.

DISH Network Price Performance

DISH opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $21.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DISH. Citigroup lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.5% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in DISH Network by 2.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in DISH Network by 1.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.