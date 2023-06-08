Insider Buying: Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Director Acquires 39,689 Shares of Stock

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) Director Jonathan J. Ledecky purchased 39,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $31,751.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 363,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Spruce Power Stock Performance

SPRU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 130,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,604. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative net margin of 204.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Power

About Spruce Power

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spruce Power stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Spruce Power Holding Co. ( NYSE:SPRU Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.09% of Spruce Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Further Reading

