Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $332,800.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $332,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,136,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ANET opened at $155.51 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $178.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after buying an additional 4,317,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after buying an additional 2,220,697 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

