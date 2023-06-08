Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $95,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,211,653.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Thursday, May 11th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $70,586.50.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $136,840.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.06. 577,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,664. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $55.80.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.