Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTKGet Rating) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $95,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,211,653.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 11th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $70,586.50.
  • On Wednesday, May 3rd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00.
  • On Thursday, April 13th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $136,840.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.06. 577,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,664. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

