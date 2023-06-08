Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CAO Sells 2,370 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,060.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Health Catalyst Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.64. 329,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $18.30.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $73.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.
