Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Sells $16,951.20 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $16,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,378.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HMN opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently -507.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1,729.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $118,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

