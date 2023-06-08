Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Sells $16,951.20 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $16,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,378.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Horace Mann Educators Price Performance
Shares of HMN opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $40.13.
Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently -507.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.