Insider Selling: Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.64. 2,020,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,518. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Masco

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its position in Masco by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

