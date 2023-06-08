Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Sells 21,046 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 21,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $218,878.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,555,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,381,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
SkyWater Technology Price Performance
Shares of SKYT stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 549.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 789,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 145,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SkyWater Technology (SKYT)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.