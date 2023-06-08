Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Sells 21,046 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 21,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $218,878.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,555,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,381,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SKYT stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 549.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 789,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 145,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

