Insider Selling: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) CEO Sells 4,695 Shares of Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $206.15. The company had a trading volume of 763,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,195. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $206.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.05%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.08.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

