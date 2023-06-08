Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.36

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 66865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Cormark set a C$2.35 target price on Integra Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$95.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.