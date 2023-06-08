Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Shares Down 2.2%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52. 33,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 147,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Media Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Media Technology in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Integrated Media Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company, which engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. It operates through the following segments: Development, Sale, and Distribution of 3D Displays, Conversion Equipment, Software, and Other; Sales of Electronic Glass; and Sales of Air-Filter Products.

