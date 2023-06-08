Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $108.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,737.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,434 shares of company stock worth $9,866,786. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

