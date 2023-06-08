Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,212,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,217 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 10.0% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned approximately 1.11% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $637,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,866,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $110.39. 1,139,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

