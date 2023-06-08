Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $4.17 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $4.17 or 0.00015741 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $14.03 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00052390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00035525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,985,389 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,511,779 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

