Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.82 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $14.21 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.17 or 0.00015740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00052381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00035503 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,985,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,511,779 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

