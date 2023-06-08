Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 214,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the previous session’s volume of 64,860 shares.The stock last traded at $77.25 and had previously closed at $75.74.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $616.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
