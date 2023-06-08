Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 214,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the previous session’s volume of 64,860 shares.The stock last traded at $77.25 and had previously closed at $75.74.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $616.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

