Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWASGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 214,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the previous session’s volume of 64,860 shares.The stock last traded at $77.25 and had previously closed at $75.74.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $616.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

