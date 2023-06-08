Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 29,816 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 16,636 shares.The stock last traded at $66.82 and had previously closed at $66.58.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $618.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

