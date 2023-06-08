Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SciPlay (SCPL)

SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/22/2023 – SciPlay had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..

5/19/2023 – SciPlay was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

5/19/2023 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00.

5/18/2023 – SciPlay was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2023 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $19.00.

5/11/2023 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $21.00.

4/27/2023 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $18.00.

SciPlay Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCPL stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $19.37. 171,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,244. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69.

Get SciPlay Co alerts:

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SciPlay

Institutional Trading of SciPlay

In other SciPlay news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $98,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in SciPlay by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SciPlay by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in SciPlay by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC raised its stake in SciPlay by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 677,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 110,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,931,000. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.