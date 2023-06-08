Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 85,768 call options on the company. This is an increase of 163% compared to the average volume of 32,589 call options.

Beyond Meat Trading Up 22.4 %

NASDAQ BYND traded up $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $13.17. 12,475,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,920. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $44.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

