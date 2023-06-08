Investors Purchase Large Volume of Groupon Put Options (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 7,668 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 102% compared to the average daily volume of 3,790 put options.
Groupon Stock Performance
NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.53. 836,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,282. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The coupon company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.06 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a negative net margin of 40.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GRPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.98.
About Groupon
Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Groupon (GRPN)
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
- 6 Best Online and Direct Marketing Retail Stocks to Invest in
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Diversified Dividend Compounder ABM Industries Moves Higher
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.