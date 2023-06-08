Investors Purchase Large Volume of Groupon Put Options (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 7,668 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 102% compared to the average daily volume of 3,790 put options.

Groupon Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.53. 836,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,282. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The coupon company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.06 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a negative net margin of 40.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 42.6% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 48,846 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 23.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 841,806 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 158,027 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,632,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 12,902.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.98.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

