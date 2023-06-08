Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 839,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,028,698 shares.The stock last traded at $40.80 and had previously closed at $40.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $63,675.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $63,675.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $286,134. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,459,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

Featured Stories

