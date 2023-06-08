iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.27. 4,322,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,729,357. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

