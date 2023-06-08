iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 175,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,491,000 after buying an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $429.34. 1,426,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,321. The stock has a market cap of $319.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $415.51 and its 200 day moving average is $404.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

