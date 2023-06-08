iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Trading Up 2.1%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.91 and last traded at $32.91. Approximately 62,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 105,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $188.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 648,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,956,000 after acquiring an additional 166,959 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 556,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after buying an additional 149,308 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 1,543.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 133,386 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,545,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 43,887 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.