iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $93.63. 502,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,411. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.06. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61.
iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
