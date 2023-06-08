iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 269.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,596 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 0.8% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

ACWI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.44. 2,457,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,330. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average of $90.89.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.