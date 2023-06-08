iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 330.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,248 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $93.40. 409,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average is $90.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

