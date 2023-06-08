iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.34. 70,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,574. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.70. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

