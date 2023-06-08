iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.61. The stock had a trading volume of 77,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,631. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.51.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.