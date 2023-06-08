iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 199,728 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 118,851 shares.The stock last traded at $89.81 and had previously closed at $90.89.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $676.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16,651.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 831,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,203,000 after purchasing an additional 826,582 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,984,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the third quarter valued at about $564,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

