IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) were down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.71 and last traded at C$2.86. Approximately 18,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 63,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.

IsoEnergy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$316.37 million, a P/E ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.84.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IsoEnergy Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

