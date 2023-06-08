Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,279,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 400,845 shares.The stock last traded at $49.60 and had previously closed at $49.54.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,652,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,992,000 after acquiring an additional 161,197 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,828,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,509,000 after purchasing an additional 206,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,890,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

