Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $112.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.86.

RJF stock opened at $96.87 on Monday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $102.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at $2,629,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Raymond James by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

