Jefferies Financial Group Raises Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $106.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IBKR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $80.61 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Articles

