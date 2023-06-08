Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 334 ($4.15) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.05) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 180 ($2.24) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 244.14 ($3.04).

Shares of LON:CRST traded down GBX 19.45 ($0.24) on Thursday, reaching GBX 229.95 ($2.86). 1,982,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,954. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 249.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 239.56. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 293.60 ($3.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £590.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2,299.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

