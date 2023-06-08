Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Trading Up 3.5%

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating) was up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 56,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 351,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 112,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.19% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Profile

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

