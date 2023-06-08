John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) to Issue $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE BTO opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $40.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 62.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

