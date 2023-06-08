John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) to Issue $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BTO opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $40.50.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
