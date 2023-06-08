John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance
Shares of JHS opened at $10.84 on Thursday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.
About John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
