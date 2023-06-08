John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of JHS opened at $10.84 on Thursday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.