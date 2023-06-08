Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,527 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 330.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

QQQ stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $350.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,785,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,197,922. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.14. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $357.49.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

