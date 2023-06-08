Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 163 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,485. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $302.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

