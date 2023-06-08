Johnson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,689,979,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,173,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $515.10. 249,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,709. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $443.20 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $498.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.73. The company has a market cap of $228.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

