Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,792,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,629,000 after purchasing an additional 119,227 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,649,000 after purchasing an additional 193,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,529,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,300,000 after purchasing an additional 314,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $3,553,754.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,001,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $1,138,314.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,164,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $3,553,754.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,001,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,074 shares of company stock valued at $62,021,285 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.15. The company had a trading volume of 437,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,738. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.01 and its 200 day moving average is $191.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $239.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

