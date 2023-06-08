Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 367,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 337,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,922,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,771 shares of company stock worth $4,963,676. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.73. 65,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,862. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

