Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,975. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $270.84.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,268,047. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

