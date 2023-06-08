Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.42. The company had a trading volume of 313,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,666. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $62.64.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

